This Week In Games Australia: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Dominates

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

It’s the first Clearing Of The Schedule for 2024, as the launch calendar makes way to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If you didn’t a chance to read it, you can catch up on Emily’s full review of Square Enix’s massive, beautiful, bloated middle chapter in the Remake trilogy here.

However, there’s still a few cool games coming out around that. Night Dive’s Star Wars Dark Forces remaster arrives this week, as does a remake of beloved co-op game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Dicefolk, a clever take on the Pokemon formula with dice and chimera, forces its own monster catching path.

Here’s what’s out this week.

February 27

Dicefolk (PC)

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin (PS5, XSX, PC)

Retail

February 28

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake (PS5 XSX, PC)

Dead End City (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

February 29

A Void Hope (PC, NS)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Picross S Plus (NS)

Tamarak Trail (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Image: Square Enix, Night Dive Studios, Lucasfilm Games, Good Shepard Entertainment, Kotaku Australia

