Nier Reincarnation’s Final Chapter Is Out Now, Don’t Miss It

A little over three years after its launch, Nier Reincarnation has finally released its final story chapter. The mobile gacha game set in the Drakengard and Nier universe created by Yoko Taro will be shutting down on April 29 of this year, so fans only have a short amount of time to see the conclusion to the game’s story. But it’s absolutely worth downloading, even now.

Released on March 28, Goodbye is the appropriately titled conclusion to Nier Reincarnation. While Reincarnation appeared to many fans like a spinoff title that could be ignored due to its gacha mechanics and seeming lack of any meaningful connection to the larger Drakengard/Nier universe, the game’s third and final story arc, The People and The World, made it clear that Nier Reincarnation is the third Nier game that fans have been clamoring for ever since Nier: Automata’s release in 2017. And if the game’s story interested you but the gacha mechanics were a turn-off, then now is the best time to download Reincarnation. Ahead of the game’s shutdown, Square Enix has closed the premium in-game store and made a series of changes that give out plenty of free characters, weapons, and more to players every day. The game is literally easier than it has ever been, and it’s been made this way so that anybody starting out can run through the story in a matter of hours and see the game’s conclusion for themselves.

The story of Nier Reincarnation follows a handful of characters in a mysterious location called The Cage. The game’s first two arcs mostly focus on the backstory of these characters, revealing little about The Cage or how the events of Reincarnation fit into the wider Nier lore. That changed with The People and the World, which [Big spoilers for Nier: Automata and Nier Reincarnation’s first two arcs] dropped the bombshell that The Cage is actually the server on the moon previously seen in Automata that stores all the memories of humanity. The People and The World also introduces a new android named 10H whose job is to monitor and protect the server.

Ever since the original Nier, the fate of humanity has been one of the series’ biggest unresolved questions, and Reincarnation now seems like it might live up to its name and somehow bring back our species. It’s a high-stakes conclusion not only for Reincarnation, but for the series as a whole, and it’s worth seeing for yourself.