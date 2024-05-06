Resident Evil 9 Out Early Next Year According To Latest Leaks

It won’t be too long before fans of Capcom’s survival horror franchise can play the next entry. That’s if the latest rumours about the inevitable Resident Evil 9 are to be believed. The new update comes from Dusk Golem, a prominent horror game leaker who previously revealed details on Silent Hill: The Short Message before its surprise release.

In a thread on X (formerly Twitter), Dusk Golem claims that Resident Evil 9 will be revealed relatively soon for a 2025 release window. “If what I heard previously holds true, [the release] should be in January,” writes the leaker. While still not confirmed, the timeline makes sense given Capcom’s release cadence for RE games—it has remained pretty steady since RE7 in 2017. Since then, the publisher has released four major titles (either new entries or remakes) every other year, with the most recent being the RE4 remake last year. 2018, 2022, and 2024 are the only years Capcom hasn’t released a mainline title.

In the thread, Dusk Golem claims that RE9 originally started development in 2018 at around the same time Village went into development. Both titles were potentially going to be RE8, with Village eventually claiming the title, while RE9 stayed in development. That would mean that RE9 will have had the longest development period of any game in the franchise to date. According to Dusk Golem, RE9 will also have the biggest budget spent on any game in the series. In previous leaks, Dusk Golem claimed that RE9 could potentially be a more open-world title.

As for what other story or mechanics the game will have in store, Dusk Golem says that they will “let Capcom do their thing” and surprise people. If the leaks are to be believed, then it seems likely we’ll need only wait until the summer to see just exactly what Resident Evil 9 has in store for us.