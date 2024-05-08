Warhammer’s Getting Another Price Hike

Money is imaginary, and yet we imagine the worst possible version. As we all agree to pretend that swapping numbers on a computer, or paper and metal in person, makes sense as a transaction for goods, we also for some reason pretend that said goods get more expensive. As a result of this, Games Workshop is putting its prices up for Warhammer.

According to Games Workshop, posting to its Warhammer Community website, players of the table-top game can expect to see average price increases between three and five percent, both in brick ‘n mortar stores, and on the website. Those in Sweden and Norway, though, should brace themselves for a whopping rise between eight and 14 percent!

These are…pretty reasonable increases. Inflation in the U.S. and UK is currently hovering just over three percent (while in the UK, where Games Workshop is based, 2023 saw a cost-of-living crisis brought on by inflation rates over 10 percent). So a squad of Necron Warriors—an example used by GW—is going up by two bucks from $US50 to $US52, or £30 to £31.50, and €40 to €41. Those are nice round numbers ruined, but not bank-breaking changes.

Quite why Sweden and Norway are seeing such colossal changes in price is not clear. Sweden’s inflation is slightly higher at 4.1 percent, but markets are predicting economic growth in 2025, while Norway is finally turning around a spike of up to seven percent in 2022/23 to beat expectations at 3.9 percent in March. So what causes those two countries to see as much as 14 percent hikes is not immediately obvious, but we’ve reached out to Games Workshop to find out more.

The last time Games Workshop upped its prices was in March 2023, which saw a slightly sharper increase at an average of six percent worldwide. However, neither then nor now sees any increase in prices for paint sets or paint pots, which is neat. GW also says that 2024’s changes won’t affect White Dwarf products, nor any of the novels and audiobooks in The Black Library.