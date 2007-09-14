Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Welcome to the first of many nightly wrap-ups of overseas gaming news, here at Kotaku AU. Yes, while you may have caught a bit of shuteye in the last eight hours, the rest of world was busy doing its thing.

Frankenreview: Heavenly Sword (PS3) God of War with a redhead? And no, that doesnâ€™t mean a flame-haired Irish Kratos.

World in Conflict Q&A Never heard of an Army Creator for Massiveâ€™s World in Conflict, so itâ€™s no surprise that one isnâ€™t included.

Steam Community Goes Public Whatâ€™s that? A beta for Team Fortress 2? Why the heck are you still reading this?!

Meet Delgado Of The Jericho Squad Hungry for info on Atariâ€™s upcoming Clive Barker's Jericho? Or perhaps a fan of the older Undying? Well, itâ€™s time to meet the team.

FIFA Demo Hits Live, Misses Europe Europe may have to cop it sweet, but the football fun is on for young and old here in Oz.

Australian Sales Charts We all love BioShock - as long as itâ€™s on Xbox 360, apparently.

Australia, You May Now Purchase a PSP Slim The PlayStation Portable just got a lot more portable.

