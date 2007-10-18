Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Nerdcore Calendar Goes Comic Your morning dose of breakfast porn.
Golden Axe: Beast Rider Official Excited? I am. Always loved playing the dwarf.
Soldier of Fortune Gets Refused Classification After All Actually an AU post, but posted early so you may have missed it.
PlayStation 3 Finds Lost Planet Still waiting for Capcom to release a SDTV patch for Dead Rising. Come on, you monkeys!
Street Fighter IV Confirmed The greatest fighting game of all time gets a fourth instalment. Well, it's more like the 20th if you count all the spin-offs and variants...
