The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Did Intel Make A Graphics Driver Boo-Boo? Help Me Find Out

965.jpgThat's right folks. I need audience participation for this one.

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria: 1) Own a laptop that uses Intel's mobile 965 chipset 2) Have 2GB of RAM 3) Be running Windows Vista

If you have three out of three, the next step is to download the latest drivers for Intel's integrated graphics for the 965 chipset. Should be version 15.6.1.

Okay, now you're ready to run the test. You can download it by clicking here.

If the test craps out with errors almost the moment it starts, drop a comment here and let me know. Once there are a few results to go on, I'll let you know the next part.

Comments

  • Paul Guest

    I think I worked out your problem Logan... you're using integrated graphics.

    *boom tish*

    0
  • Codeninja Guest

    Yer I got a 945 on a 1 gig laptop - but I know for a fact that using any of intel's drivers it is screwed. There's a major problem with directX on that hardware. Try openGL? I haven't used much GL on it but when I have I haven't had any problems.

    Problems list:
    - If you're deving on a 945 - don't used indexed vertex buffers for any 3D geometry, it won't work and it wont tell you why.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    I'll install Vista in about 2 weeks time and post back here... by which time the bug will probably be squashed I guess!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles