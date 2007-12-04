Sakimoto Caption Comp Winner

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kotaku8.jpgHere's our winning entry, ladies and gentlemen. This smirk-worthy picture was submitted by Karen, who has won herself a copy of Mario Party DS. We'll be in contact soon Karen to get your address, so the game spends less time with us and more time with you. I think everyone can agree that's the way it should be.

See the link below for the details on the original competiton.

Know Your Japanese Music Men, With Prize Goodness [Kotaku AU]

    Congrats Karen! Gave me a good laugh at work.

