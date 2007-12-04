The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Our troubles from this morning appear to have been solved, and everything is back to normal. Apologies for the late start to the day!

Star Wars Coming to... the N-Gage? Is there a chance in hell this won't be a monumental failure? No matter how the game turns out, the N-Gage is dead.

Swarovski Crystal Wii Owners Can't Complain Ever Console... bling? I never thought I'd see the day.

Merger Fact Sheet Reveals Guitar Hero IV, Call Of Duty 5 Activision Blizzard has sequels to Guitar Hero and Call of Duty planned? Is anyone surprised?

This Is Living (In Sydney) It's amazing what you miss in your own city. Maybe I should just carry a camera around.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles