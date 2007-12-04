Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Our troubles from this morning appear to have been solved, and everything is back to normal. Apologies for the late start to the day!

Star Wars Coming to... the N-Gage? Is there a chance in hell this won't be a monumental failure? No matter how the game turns out, the N-Gage is dead.

Swarovski Crystal Wii Owners Can't Complain Ever Console... bling? I never thought I'd see the day.

Merger Fact Sheet Reveals Guitar Hero IV, Call Of Duty 5 Activision Blizzard has sequels to Guitar Hero and Call of Duty planned? Is anyone surprised?

This Is Living (In Sydney) It's amazing what you miss in your own city. Maybe I should just carry a camera around.