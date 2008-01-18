The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New StarCraft Patch Removes CD Check

sc_face.jpgNormally I wouldn't bother posting news about a fresh StarCraft patch, seeing as the game came out a decade ago. But we all know it remains insanely popular - heck, even I reinstall it on occasion - and the latest update brings with it a new feature. Or should I say the removal of a feature.

Yes, gone is the CD check that's plagued legitimate users and humoured hackers since StarCraft's release in 1998. All you have to do is copy a file off the original or Brood War expansion disc (if you own it) to your StarCraft folder and rename it. Not hard at all - in fact, I'm surprised Blizzard didn't just prompt the user to put their disc in and automate the process.

If you're a frequent StarCraft player, then the patch is definitely worth a look.

Starcraft Patch Information [Official site]

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Awesome. I know my disc has accumulated its fair share of scratches over the last decade or so. Discs are so 1998.

    0
  • RaYdeX Guest

    Awesome!

    So it's not quite saying that it's abondonware... or free to play now, but the hint is obviously there...

    Wasn't that always one of the biggest facts backing up software piracy ? Total number of Starcraft copies sold - 9.5 Million, Population of Korea - 72 million ? :P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles