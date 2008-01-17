Question Time: Do Online Gamers Need To Grow Up?

Oz Kotakuite Jordan wrote in recently to express his disappointment with the attitudes of online gamers. Specifically, after being defeated in a game of Halo 3, Jordan and his team mates were met with less-than-jovial commiserations from the victors:

As we returned to the lobby, and I had just started saying my routine Good Game and congratulations (I don't like petty arguments online, so am always as friendly as I can be) when I was interrupted by the winning teams cocky and snide remarks. As my team attempted to congratulate them on the victory, as we had many other teams, all they could do was refer to vulgar jokes and insults at our expense. It's as if they'd expected to win as they had long ago sized us up!

Are insults and vulgar remarks to simply be expected if you play online, or should we demand more from our fellow players and perhaps, even ourselves? Bad winners are worse than bad losers - at least losers have something to feel bad about.

I can't say I've ever made negative remarks against another player while online. I get frustrated, sure, but usually it's at myself or my team mates for game-losing mistakes. However in these situations you just accept the fact that everyone's human and shit happens.

