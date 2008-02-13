Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Is PlayStation 3 Backwards Compatibility Dead? Maybe Not I ended up just buying a PS2 in the end, so let's just say I'm not hanging on Sony's every word.

Spore Launches In September Will Wright continues to tinker away at his masterpiece. EA says September, but we've heard it all before.

Mass Effect Coming to PC Oh, don't look shocked. There's money to be made on the humble PC, and the porting process is easy thanks to the game's Xbox origins. Just look at Jade Empire.

Australia Gets Pirates Of The Burning Sea For Free A free MMO? Not a bad deal in my eyes, though that may be because I <3 pirates.

