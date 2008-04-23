Xbox Arcade + GTA IV + Halo 3 Bundle Coming to Australia May 2

We got a tip a few days ago that said this bundle would be arriving shortly. No sooner did we get this whiff, online retailer dStore provided confirmation.

The pack will retail for $499.95 and include everything mentioned in the title. If you ask me, it's an excellent deal. And it could be the deal for you, as long as you're happy to play the Oz version of GTA IV.

Xbox 360 Console Bundle (Arcade Con + Halo 3 + GTA 4) (Xbox 360) [dStore.com.au, thanks anonymous]