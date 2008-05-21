Condemned 2 Rated R18+ In Australia... According To JB Hi-Fi

What you're looking at is a photo I took from JB Hi-Fi's latest catalogue. Specifically, it shows Sega's Condemned 2... with an R18+ rating.

Now, we all know this is not possible, seeing there's no R18+ rating for games in Australia - we're still waiting to hear back from the Attorneys-General about that one. If you're thinking it's a sticker from the UK or US classification boards, I can assure you it's definitely from the OFLC.

The OFLC database also clearly shows that Condemned 2 was rated MA15+. So what's going on?

It's a mistake, obviously. Maybe the designer who put the catalogue together thought Condemned 2 deserved a higher rating?

[Thanks everyone who sent this in]