Condemned 2 Rated R18+ In Australia... According To JB Hi-Fi

c2_r18.jpgWhat you're looking at is a photo I took from JB Hi-Fi's latest catalogue. Specifically, it shows Sega's Condemned 2... with an R18+ rating.

Now, we all know this is not possible, seeing there's no R18+ rating for games in Australia - we're still waiting to hear back from the Attorneys-General about that one. If you're thinking it's a sticker from the UK or US classification boards, I can assure you it's definitely from the OFLC.

The OFLC database also clearly shows that Condemned 2 was rated MA15+. So what's going on?

It's a mistake, obviously. Maybe the designer who put the catalogue together thought Condemned 2 deserved a higher rating?

[Thanks everyone who sent this in]

Comments

  • Scared Guest

    hah Didn't even notice that. Was looking at the JB catalogue 10 minutes ago. I just checked again and it does have an R18+ sticker. Nice stuff up by someone

  • Curious Guest

    I was in Gametraders in Perth and they have Dark Sector with the exact same R18+ sticker on it in store. I don't know if it was an import or not though, but the sticker was EXACTLY like the one in the picture.

    Might be a sign that we are actually getting a R rating?

  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    Not the first time, happened a few weeks back with a picture in their catalogue for Liberty City Stories as well.

  • DanMazkin Guest

    I'm more disturbed by the fact that they're advertising Soldier of Fortune right next to it.

  • Anonymous Guest

    @Danmazkin

    How the hell is that disturbing?

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I suspect this is some kind of publisher / designer wierdness rather than something OFLC-related. That's a blown-up version of the smaller-sized R logo, the one which you would see on the spine of the case. If it were genuine the front would be that same garish, ugly wide sticker with half the black R logo and the other half with their slightly esoteric explanation dot-points, like all the others have. They standardised them for a reason, after all.

  • Bleep Guest

    I downloaded the Condemned 2 demo over Xbox Live on the weekend and noticed that in the written description they listed it as having an R18+ rating, though they had a picture of an MA15+ sticker above it.

  • RagnarokPwnage Guest

    Lol, they also rated Alone in the Dark & Age of Conan R18+ as well.

  • kermitron @Kermi

    @Anonymous

    Because SoF2 was refused classification in Australia.

