Which Oz Stores Will Be Selling Wii Fit For Less?

Wii Fit will be out in Australia tomorrow, and if you haven't already got it on order, you'll be looking to buy one as cheap as you can. This is assuming you own a Wii and have an interest in jumping, leaning and skipping about your living room in an attempt to get into shape using a computer game.
Fit the bill? Anthony over at the Economical Gamer has compiled a list of stores offering Wii Fit for below its RRP. The cheapest is Myer, coming in at $109, but you'll need a coupon to make good on the deal. Of course, Myer might not suit, so we've included a bunch more after the jump.
Reduced Prices:
- Myer: $109 (using Myer One voucher)
- Kmart: $119
- Big W: $124
- Target: $129.95
- WOW Sight & Sound: $129.95
- Toys 'R' Us: $129.99 (preorder for $20 off coupon)
- JB Hi-Fi: $134 (UPDATE: Now $119)
- Dick Smith: $134 (preorder only or $144 normally)
- Myer: $139 (without Myer One voucher)
Trade in Deals: - JB Hi-Fi: Trade in 4 Wii games and get it free
First of all the Myer coupon referred to can only be used by Myer One members who received a promotional pamphlet with coupons in it. Inside that booklet a single use coupon for Wii Fit. Unfortunately if you have not got it then you cannot use it, though it might be worth checking with friends of family to save an extra $10.
Secondly, the Toys 'R' Us coupon cannot be used on WiiFit itself but only on future purchases.
JB Hi-Fi will actually have $119 for WiiFit. Just found out after sending the tip.