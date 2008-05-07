Which Oz Stores Will Be Selling Wii Fit For Less?

Wii Fit will be out in Australia tomorrow, and if you haven't already got it on order, you'll be looking to buy one as cheap as you can. This is assuming you own a Wii and have an interest in jumping, leaning and skipping about your living room in an attempt to get into shape using a computer game.

Fit the bill? Anthony over at the Economical Gamer has compiled a list of stores offering Wii Fit for below its RRP. The cheapest is Myer, coming in at $109, but you'll need a coupon to make good on the deal. Of course, Myer might not suit, so we've included a bunch more after the jump.