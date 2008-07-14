Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

New Trailer for FEAR Sequel, Project Origin Because a dose of scary is exactly what you need in the morning.
Some Guy Went and Built a Sentry Gun It turns, it shoots, it cleans the house! Well, not that last thing.
Super Mario Mural: And ... Mario's Already Missed a Coin Awesome art on what probably was a less-than-awesome wall.
Rock Band 2 Gameplay Trailer Here's a clip for a game we'll never play, if the first Rock Band is anything to go by.
MK vs DCU E3 Trailer: Cool Gameplay, No New Characters Who wants to see Batman kick the crap out of Scorpion? I sure do.
Flagship Sunk, Who's In Charge of Hellgate? Just goes to show that it takes more than Bill Roper to make a successful game developer.
Kotaku Originals: Make It a Blockbuster Week You missed news last week, trust me. It's okay though, because everything you didn't see is right here!
