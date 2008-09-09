Gametraders Perth, Carillon & Carousel Celebrate Force Unleashed Launch

Reader Raze35 writes in to inform us that the above GT stores will be hosting a midnight launch party for LucasArts' The Force Unleashed at the Reading Cinema in Belmont on Sept 16. The festivities will commence at 9:30PM, and cut off at 1AM.

Along with the opportunity to purchase the game at 12 on the dot, attendees can engage in speed runs of the demo (current record is 2:30 minutes, apparently) or don their best Star Wars gear and enjoy a bit of cosplay. Prizes will be there in, uh, force as well.

If it sounds like your bag (or other container), you know where to be!