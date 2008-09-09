The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gametraders Perth, Carillon & Carousel Celebrate Force Unleashed Launch

fu_wide.jpgReader Raze35 writes in to inform us that the above GT stores will be hosting a midnight launch party for LucasArts' The Force Unleashed at the Reading Cinema in Belmont on Sept 16. The festivities will commence at 9:30PM, and cut off at 1AM.

Along with the opportunity to purchase the game at 12 on the dot, attendees can engage in speed runs of the demo (current record is 2:30 minutes, apparently) or don their best Star Wars gear and enjoy a bit of cosplay. Prizes will be there in, uh, force as well.

If it sounds like your bag (or other container), you know where to be!

  Daniel Guest

    16th of September btw

    0

