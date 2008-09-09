The US Crying Over $US 60 Games? Please!

A short survey piece over at GameDaily suggests US consumers are upset about $US 59.99 price tags on games. I don't mean to be insensitive, but they don't have a leg to stand on when you look at Australia, or even Europe.

The Aussie dollar might not be as strong as it was a month or two ago, but a US$ 59.99 game still works out to be ~$71 today. That's a far cry from the $99.95/$109.95/$119.95 prices we're currently paying.

Unsurprisingly, the survey found gamers are willing to shell out for triple-A titles:

Only 11 percent of next-gen console gamers said the price doesn't matter for "the right game." Among males, 25 to 34, a much larger group (30 percent) said they would buy the "right game" at full price. If you aren't publishing "the right game" then you are likely to find consumers hesitant to plunk down full price when a game first comes out.

Not that any of this matters to the informed gamer. One word: Play-Asia.

Consumers Still Hesitating When it Comes to $59.99 'Next-Gen' Pricing - Magid [GameDaily]