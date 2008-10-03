The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hands On: Call of Duty World at War

Berlin-1.jpgFirst impressions? Epic. We took on two missions from the latest Call of Duty and the settings alone show how far and wide CoD:WaW takes you. The first was a Pacific Theatre battle between the US and Japan, starting in a jungle and moving through Japanese fortifications to take an airfield. The second is near the end of the war, as you play the Russians on the streets of Berlin.

The level designs are both dense and expansive, with a lot going on and rapid response required as you move from zone to zone. The pacing felt good on these two levels, with fresh weapons to pick up and work with so you don't have a chance to feel like you're on cruise control. And I'm pretty sure we pulled some stunts with the very nice flamethrower (that runs on an overheat recharge rather than ammunition) that should not be allowed under the Geneva Convention.

With the level breakdown looking like an exploration of some of the most important campaign efforts across the globe, there is little in the way of a storyline to thread the game together (except the grand sweep of progress in World War II), the file footage introductions to missions and the scale of each mission means this will be a very nice game to play.

  • Nick Guest

    "there is little in the way of a storyline to thread the game together (except the grand sweep of progress in World War II), the file footage introductions to missions"

    That doesn't sound good at all. Hopefully the set pieces will carry the day.

  • philomglol Guest

    @Nick Call of Duty 4's story could also be described as loosely held together threads, while still maintaining a deliciously toasted crust (?) that held it together as a whole.

    I am still a little pessimistic due to the distinct lack of Infinity Ward however..

