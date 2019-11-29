The Three Amigos

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
