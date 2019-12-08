Kingdom Hearts III DLC ReMIND Is Coming To PS4 Next Month And Xbox One In February

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

According to a delisted trailer on Square Enix’s YouTube page, the new Kingdom Hearts III DLC, ReMIND, is coming to PS4 on January 23, 2020, and then a little later it will be released on Xbox One, on February 25, 2020. The trailer has since been made private.

Before it was made private and unwatchable, fans and other sites were able to gather some new information about the ReMIND. This is an official overview of the DLC that was posted with the trailer.

“ReMIND—the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.”

I don’t play Kingdom Hearts so none of that made sense to me, but I assume if you know what’s going on that paragraph holds some interesting info!

According to those who saw the trailer, it supposedly included appearances from Final Fantasy characters like Aerith, Leon and Yuffie.

Comments

  • WhoThis Guest

    I don’t play Kingdom Hearts so none of that made sense to me

    Please get someone who actually enjoys these games to report on this stuff. I’d rather read a fan being genuinely excited about this news, rather than a random journalist saying “Yeh so this happened, whoop di doo”

    0
    • merus @merus

      I'm all for journalists providing context instead of regurgitating press releases, but I don't see why them being a fan of a notoriously divisive franchise is any better than just being knowledgeable about it.

      0
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    I found it a little hard to get excited about this and even my partner who is a bigger fan then me frowned and asked if she’s gotta pay for this.

    0
  • markavian @markavian

    The ending to KH3 didn't make sense anyway, so we'll see if this does fix the story line a bit. As a fan since the original release (and owner of every game/generation release), it's almost like they just want to separate Square Enix and Disney characters in general if the end of KH3 made any sense.

    0
  • Josh100_3 Guest

    “ I don’t play Kingdom Hearts so none of that made sense to me, but I assume if you know what’s going on that paragraph holds some interesting info!”

    It’s kingdom hearts, Let’s not jump to conclusions here.

    0

