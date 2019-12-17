Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Minecraft Player Makes Futuristic Metropolis Inspired By Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot: Elysium Fire, Minecraft

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is still several months away, but Minecraft players who want to get in the spirit of exploring neon-fuelled dystopias will soon be able to visit their own version of Night City.

Minecraft YouTuber Elysium Fire released a trailer for their upcoming tribute to Cyberpunk 2077's world earlier this month (thanks PC Gamer). While not in anyway an attempt to duplicate the city one-to-one, Elysium’s version is still a complex and sprawling urban monstrosity in its own right.

“Discover this city that was built on the forgotten remains of the 21th century, with its megastructures splitting the skies, built chaotically one on top of the other,” writes Elysium in the time-lapsed video’s description.

The city has its own dedicated waste centre, a whole section for wind farms, and a gigantic port for receiving all the shipments of natural resources the city needs to satisfy the appetites of its blocky residents.

Elysium is currently planning to release the map for download starting on Christmas day.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles