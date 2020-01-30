Explore The Sad Origins Of Mary Shelley In This Comic Book Celebration Of History's Inspiring Women

A young Emil Ferris imagines a chat with Mary Shelley. (Image: Emil Ferris, Kazoo/Knopf Books)

Next month, Kazoo magazine will release its first book—a comics anthology celebrating the lives of influential, inspiring female figures throughout history. To celebrate, we’ve got an exclusive look at the book’s take on Mary Shelley, who changed sci-fi forever with her tale of tragic monsters and dark experimentation.

Written and drawn by Emil Ferris (My Favourite Thing Is Monsters), the short tale is presented in a similar manner to Monsters’ engaging aesthetic—a hatch-covered sketchbook of drawings as a younger Ferris communicates with an imaginary incarnation of her literary icon, Mary Shelley.

In turn, the author tells the story of how, despite pressure from a cruel stepmother and an inattentive father, she never gave up her passion for writing and in turn helped lay the groundwork for a new kind of literary genre.

Image: Kazoo/Knopf Books

It’s one of 25 stories in Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World, collecting comics from female and non-binary cartoonists that honour icons like civil rights activist Rosa Parks, mountaineer Junko Tabei, entertainer and figure of the French Resistance Josephine Baker, and more. For now, check out our preview of Ferris’ Mary Shelley tale below, making its debut here on Gizmodo!

Image: Emil Ferris, Kazoo/Knopf Books Our full preview of the Mary Shelley chapter of Noisemakers.

Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World will hit shelves on February 4.