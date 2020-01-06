Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Some NPCs In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Look Scary Up Close

The Kotaku Australia Readers' Favourite Game Of 2019

Final Fantasy Artist Yoshitaka Amano Has Done A Vogue Cover

For its first issue of 2020, Vogue Italia is trying something new (and very old), by ditching photography and devoting an entire edition to fashion illustration. There’ll be seven different covers made to celebrate this, and one of them has been done by Yoshitaka Amano, who many of you will know for his extensive work on the Final Fantasy series.

It’s not a fictional illustration: depicted is his take on model Lindsey Wixson, wearing an actual Gucci dress. But given Amano’s style, it’s hard not looking at it and thinking, oh, that’s a friendly wind sorceress, beautiful work as always my man.

Of course Amano has and continues to do so much more than just video game work, on everything from anime to comics to ads, so if all you’ve ever seen are his Final Fantasy logos then you should definitely go check out his site.

Comments

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    For its first issue of 2020, Vogue Italia is trying something new (and very old), by ditching photography and devoting an entire edition to fashion illustration.Way to miss the entire point of what they're doing. It's all a move to highlight sustainable fashion promotion by significantly reducing the environmental and human costs involved with organising photoshoots.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles