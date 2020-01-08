Get A Load Of Crocky And Other Ridiculous Pokémon That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

Microsoft: AMD's New Xbox Renders Are Fake

Kentucky Route Zero Will Finally End (And Come To Switch) Later This Month

Kentucky Route Zero, the beloved point-and-click adventure game that has been releasing in episodic increments since 2013, will put out its fifth and final act on January 28, 2020. The final act will appear as part of a complete edition of the game titled Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, which will include all five acts and also the four brief interludes that were released between each act.

On release day, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will launch on Steam, and anyone who has the Kentucky Route Zero season pass on Steam will receive the fifth and final act on that day.

The frosting on the cake will be that console players will finally have the chance to play Kentucky Route Zero with the release of TV Edition, which will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 28 as well.

TV edition also has a moody new trailer to celebrate this announcement.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles