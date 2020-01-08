Kentucky Route Zero Will Finally End (And Come To Switch) Later This Month

Kentucky Route Zero, the beloved point-and-click adventure game that has been releasing in episodic increments since 2013, will put out its fifth and final act on January 28, 2020. The final act will appear as part of a complete edition of the game titled Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, which will include all five acts and also the four brief interludes that were released between each act.

On release day, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will launch on Steam, and anyone who has the Kentucky Route Zero season pass on Steam will receive the fifth and final act on that day.

The frosting on the cake will be that console players will finally have the chance to play Kentucky Route Zero with the release of TV Edition, which will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 28 as well.

TV edition also has a moody new trailer to celebrate this announcement.