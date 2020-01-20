Respectful Fighting Game Staredown Was Actually Just A Controller Issue

As Event Hubs report, this match last night between Guzman and SpaceDetectiveKH ends up stopping a few seconds in for what was assumed by all to be an intense staredown, born out of mutual respect between two fierece competitors before everyone realised that, oh, it was just a technical hiccup.
Beautiful commentary in the lead-up, though!
