Christopher Cao is a character artist who has worked on games like Mass Effect Andromeda, Assassin’s Creed IV and Batman: Arkham Origins.
You can see more of Cao’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Christopher Cao is a character artist who has worked on games like Mass Effect Andromeda, Assassin’s Creed IV and Batman: Arkham Origins.
You can see more of Cao’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink