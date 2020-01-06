Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Sunday Comics: Baby?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Jan. 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 30. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 30. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Jan. 1. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 22 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Jan. 4. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Jan. 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
bizarre-creations breakfast dreams fan-made media-molecule ps4

This Breakfast Looks Deliciously Real But Was Actually Made In Dreams

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, according to science and my mum. But while this big plate of breakfast looks tasty, it sadly can’t be eaten. This entire meal was not made in a real kitchen but was actually created in the video game Dreams on PS4.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles