Sunday Comics: Hard-Boiled Egg!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Jan. 9. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Jan. 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Jan. 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Jan. 10. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published June 23, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Jan. 10. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Jan. 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.

