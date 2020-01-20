The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Google Stadia's Early Adopters Are Losing Patience

This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki Has A Twitch Channel Now

dr karl twitchImage: ABC

Now this is the kind of wholesome content that Twitch was designed for.

One of Twitch's greatest advantages is the ability to just sit down and have a chat with your fans. And someone who's made a career out of having lots of chats with, well, the world, is Karl Kruszelnicki AM, otherwise known to Australians as "Dr Karl".

The Julius Sumner Miller Fellow recipient and world-renowned science commentator, whose stock in trade is making science understandable to people from all walks of life and all levels of knowledge, announced on Monday afternoon that he'd start playing around with Twitch for fun.

He hasn't kicked off his first official Q&A through Twitch yet, but you can follow proceedings through his Twitch channel below. Dr Karl is the kind of personality that Twitch's Just Chatting or IRL channel - which is now the largest channel on the platform - was designed for.

Comments

  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    Somebody tell him you have to enable auto-saving of VODs before its too late!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au leaks microsoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

New Xbox, Xbox Series X: Price, Release Date, Specs and Rumours

The next generation of gaming consoles launches at the end of this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5. In a sea of leaks and rumours, here's what we know so far about the next gen Xbox.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles