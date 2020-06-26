See Games Differently

Twitch Bans Dr Disrespect

4

Nathan Grayson

Published 4 hours ago: June 27, 2020 at 7:20 am -
Filed to:dr disrespect
streamingtwitch
Image: Dr Disrespect
Image: Dr Disrespect

Today, out of the blue, Twitch suspended massively popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, a ban that multiple sources tell Kotaku is permanent

Initially, people suspected that he’d tripped a wire in Twitch’s increasingly aggressive DMCA detection system, but that does not appear to be the case. Industry insider and journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau said on Twitter that, according to his sources, the ban is permanent. Streamer Shannon “ShannonZKiller” Plante said she’d heard the same from her own sources, adding that the issue is “serious.” Two sources close to Twitch have told Kotaku that the ban is permanent as well.

When reached for more information on why Dr Disrespect has been suspended and for how long, a Twitch representative told Kotaku in an email, “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Last year, Dr Disrespect was temporarily suspended from Twitch after broadcasting from a public bathroom during E3. That was the only prior time his channel had been removed from the site.

Recommended Stories

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Nobody is talking but it will only be a matter of time until the reason leaks, until then the rumour mill is on overdrive.

    Reply

  • I’m putting my tinfoil hat on and saying they were too scared to ban him before cause he’d have gone to Mixer and that might have been the critical mass it needed to actually start being competitive.

    Pure conspiracy theory, but maybe..

    Reply

    • With a lot of the sexual harrassment/@assault stories coming out the last few days around twitch streamers.. I’ve assume it’s along those lines.

      Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.