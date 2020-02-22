Japan's Most Delicious Bread Is Melon Pan

Dune: The Kotaku Review

The Clone Wars Is The Prequel Star Wars Deserves

DC Comics Publisher Dan DiDio Is Leaving The Company

Dan DiDio at the Batman Experience at SDCC 2019. (Image: Andrew Toth, Getty)

After a decade of working at DC to help steward some of the publishing house’s most memorable comics, Dan DiDio is parting ways with the company.

According to Deadline, DiDio’s departure is effective immediately. Before working with Jim Lee as DC’s co-publishers, DiDio served as both a VP and executive editor for the company as well as penning issues of a number of series like Superboy, Sideways, and the ongoing Metal Men. DiDio was also famously one of the architects behind DC’s massive New 52 relaunch that reshaped the vast majority of the publisher’s prime continuity.

This story is still developing and we’ll update with more information as we learn it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars

The Clone Wars Is The Prequel Star Wars Deserves

Very few things are as loathed and shunned by their own fans as the Star Wars prequels. There were points where you could almost tell what George Lucas was trying to do, but it was mostly just a mess. And so it was normal for expectations to be low for The Clone Wars, and yet the series managed to achieve what the prequels never could.
anime hentai japan japanese-culture lectures miyazaki watch-this

10 Things People Get Wrong About Anime

Anime might be popular in nerd culture, but that doesn't mean people always understand what anime is all about. In fact, people often get anime all wrong.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles