The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

How BTS Became The Internet's Biggest Obsession

Sonic, Then And Now

Even Ronda Rousey Has An Exclusive Video Game Streaming Deal Now

Image: Ronda Rousey

Noted World of Warcraft fan, Mortal Kombat character, person with bad opinions about trans rights, and also WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey is diving headfirst into the lucrative world of video game streaming. She’s announced that, beginning next week, she’ll be doing it exclusively on Facebook.

In a post on Instagram, Rousey described video game streaming as “one of the rawest and most authentic mediums,” which is why she’s decided to try her hand at it. In a press release, she said that streaming will let her take off the figurative mask she’s crafted as a fighter and wrestler and just be herself. “Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the ‘character’ version of myself they’re used to seeing,” she said. Of course, streamers are still playing characters, given that they have to dial their personalities up at least a small amount to keep viewers entertained, so your mileage might vary if you’re hoping to get an authentic front row seat to the real deal.

Rousey will debut on Facebook with an Australian bushfire charity stream next Tuesday, with regular streams following every Monday morning.

Rousey hasn’t hid her love for gaming over the years. She said that, even after she became an MMA and wrestling star, games remained an important part of her life as a “way for me to keep my mind active when my body is too sore or tired to move.” She also told a kinda out-of-nowhere story about Pokemon that strikes me as too specific to have been fabricated by the publicist who wrote the press release: “One of my favourite gaming memories happened when I was 11 years old, and [I] encountered an Articuno on Pokemon Blue for the first time. I was awestruck and thought she looked like an angel. Looking back at that same image now, I’m amazed how powerful our imaginations can be and how gaming encourages us to imagine what our reality could be instead of just accepting it for what it is—a skill that has helped me in my fighting and entertainment careers countless times.”

Facebook has been making big moves in the burgeoning livestreaming wars, snatching up names like Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Corinna Kopf, and Gonzalo “Zero” Barrios in the past few months. And while the most notable multi-million dollar streaming exclusivity deals so far have gone to ex-Twitch stars like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek (both of whom moved to Mixer), the world of traditional celebrity is increasingly taking notice. Rousey’s signing is evidence of that, and it follows on Drake’s partnership with livestreaming platform Caffeine, which he announced earlier this week. Video game streaming is changing rapidly, its days as the exclusive domain of nerdy 20-somethings in their bedrooms seem long gone. Heaping gobs of money from several of the biggest companies on earth, it turns out, will do that. What all of this means for streamers who aren’t fabulously rich and famous remains a bigger, more complicated question.

Comments

  • Andy @andy

    Yeah hell no, woman is vile. Anyone that thinks otherwise needs to watch her on The Ultimate Fighter. Even treated those she was meant to be training like dirt.

    1
  • blazenite104 @blazenite104

    First sentence and oh... it's gonna be one of those articles. except no it wasn't. it was for the rest an entirely straight forward fact based piece. so why include it? you know exactly what I'm talking about. do you need to take a personal jab at people you don't like at every opportunity?

    1
  • bass400 @bass400

    Facebook? Oh cool, my parents can watch it.

    0
  • mr_scratch @mr_scratch

    I hope she’s better at streaming than she is at voice acting.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles