Fan Makes Their Own Nintendo Direct In Super Mario Maker 2

If you want something done, you gotta do it yourself.
Tired of waiting for Nintendo’s next full-blown Direct presentation, BeardBear decided to make their own. As a level for Super Mario Maker 2.
What it lacks in white-screen executive announcements it more than makes up for with news, like an indie game showcase, a release date for Breath of the Wild 2 (it’s not 2020) and, of course, one more thing.
Via Twinfinite.
