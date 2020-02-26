Here's March 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

YouTuber Banned From Every EA Game And Online Service After Rants, Threats

March’s Xbox Live Games with Gold are a nice mix. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

March’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Batman: The Enemy Within—The Complete Season (March 1-31)

  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (March 16-April 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (March 1-15)

  • Sonic Generations (March 16-31)

