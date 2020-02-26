Here's March 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

March’s Xbox Live Games with Gold are a nice mix. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Xbox One
-
Batman: The Enemy Within—The Complete Season (March 1-31)
-
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (March 16-April 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
-
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (March 1-15)
-
Sonic Generations (March 16-31)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink