Witcher 3 Update Allows You To Transfer PC Saves To Switch

What's Happening With That Philosophical, Post-Apocalyptic Aussie RPG

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

Latest No Man's Sky Update Lets Players Grow Living Spaceships

The first free No Man’s Sky update of 2020 is here, giving players an all-new way to explore the universe. The “Living Ship” update gives players the ability to discover, nurture, and eventually fly their own procedurally generated living vessels, navigating the spaceways inside unique sentient creatures. It doesn’t get much more sci-fi than that.

Crafting and upgrading a mechanical spaceship is one thing. Growing it from an egg is a completely different thing. I’ve been in love with the idea of riding upon or within massive spacefaring species since back in the days of Dungeons & Dragons’ “Spelljammer” campaign setting. Mechanical ships inherit the darkness of space. Bioships are born to it. Or, in the case of No Man’s Sky, created through a series of ancient Korvax experiments players will uncover on their way toward possessing a living ship of their own.

Like all the living creatures in the game, the living ships are procedurally generated. They cannot be upgraded by traditional means, so players will have to nurture their ship toward the specs they are interested in.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray goes into greater detail on the Living Ships Update in a lengthy post on the official PlayStation Blog. He also tells players to expect more frequent, smaller content updates to keep pilots occupied between larger ones. Sounds like 2020 is going to be another good year for No Man’s Sky.

More In No Man’s Sky

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games

How To Get Fired From EB Games

When I was 17 years old, the coolest thing in the world was to work for EB Games. I want to say that is a hard revelation to admit to, but it really isn’t. When I was 17 years old, video games were everything.
anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles