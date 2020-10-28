Next-Gen No Man’s Sky Launches With The Xbox Series X/S And PS5

No Man’s Sky’s biggest year yet continues in early November, when next-generation versions of Hello Games’ procedural space opera launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Existing console players get a free upgrade to more densely populated planets running at 4K 60FPS.
Capping off a year that’s brought mechs, living ships, and an expansive technical and visual overhaul to No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ is providing another extensive overhaul, this time for players purchasing or upgrading to one of November’s new consoles. Along with running faster and looking prettier with planets more detailed than ever before, the new versions will support crossplay and bring 32-player multiplayer to consoles for the first time. Players can work together to construct vast, cityscape-looking bases. Load times are five to ten times faster.
The PlayStation 5 version of No Man’s Sky also benefits from the system’s DualSense controller, with extensive haptic feedback, as well as enhanced sound courtesy of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech.
All a player needs to engage in all these updates and more is a fancy next-generation game console. Or a computer. The PC version is getting all of this as well. The next-generation update will be live on November 10 for the Xbox Series X/S and November 12 for the PS5.
Everybody’s Sky
