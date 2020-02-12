Coop RPG Shooter Outriders Delayed To The Christmas Holidays

Outriders, the coop RPG shooter revealed at last year’s E3, has been delayed until this holiday and will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as current consoles according to a new trailer. It’s by People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement.
