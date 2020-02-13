Sailor Moon Is Getting An Ice-Skating Show Starring Evgenia Medvedeva

This was inevitable. Champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva previously proved that Sailor Moon cosplay works well with skating. Now, she’s going to star in a figure-skating show that will right wrong and triump over evil.

Called Sailor Moon Prism On Ice, the show will star Evgenia Medvedeva as Sailor Moon, Satoko Miyahara as Sailor Mercury, Mirai Nagasu as Sailor Mars, Alissa Czisny as Sailor Jupiter, Becky Bereswill as Sailor Venus and Andrew Poje as Tuxedo Mask.

It will run from June 5 to June 7 in Yokohama, Japan.