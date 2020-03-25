And Now For Some Excellent Anime Make-Up

This is O-ji. She’s a talented make-up artist who works in a variety of styles. Today, let’s take a look at some of her anime-themed work.
Such as...
Iggy from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
今度予定の合間に絶対ロイトシロ行きたいんだけど多分この顔で行くことになるけど入れてくれるかなぁ。。。 pic.twitter.com/IBdbT9dKEX
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) March 10, 2020
A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba side by side comparison.
鬼滅の刃
案内人 黒髪 pic.twitter.com/4RcIUcGcTl
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) November 5, 2019
Sailor Mercury.
セーラーマーキュリーって、あみちゃんて名前なの先程知りました???????????? pic.twitter.com/YD5iGETzJg
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) May 11, 2019
Spice Girl from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
ジョジョの奇妙な冒険
黄金の風
スパイス・ガール????????
人生で初めてメイクで鼻を無くしました。新鮮????#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/kqjQckuxoW
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) April 12, 2019
One of the Sex Pistols from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—Number 5, to be exact.
#jojo_anime
セックスピストルズ
No.5 pic.twitter.com/Akw6xCnWrn
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) March 15, 2019
Guido Mista.
ジョジョの奇妙な冒険
黄金の風
グイード・ミスタ #ジョジョの奇妙な冒険#黄金の風#グイードミスタ #セックスピストルズ#スタンド#jojosbizarreadventure #jojocosplay #jojomakeup #GuidoMista pic.twitter.com/UEF4bwret8
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) March 24, 2019
Her manga style make-up is very impressive.
架空だけど気分的には5部あたり⏱#ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 pic.twitter.com/hORoQ2AAeX
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) January 14, 2020
A Titan from Attack on Titan.
ただただ毛並みを整える動画 pic.twitter.com/iklj8uBaF7
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) February 14, 2020
Gyokko from Kimetsu no Yaiba—with a walkthrough.
Haise Sasaki from Tokyo Ghoul.
Great stuff! And now, sandwich time.
オフ 玉壺もぐもぐタイム????
ちょっとした原作中のパロディ pic.twitter.com/cmTSE1IjAr
— o-ji (@ouji_shironuri) February 28, 2020
