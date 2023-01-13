‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Fortnite Fans Say New Skin Is A JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Rip-Off

Isaiah Colbert

Published 3 hours ago: January 14, 2023 at 8:20 am -
Filed to:anime
bandainamcocreativeworksdisneyepicgamesfortnitefortnitetwitterhanahumaninterestjjbajojojojo27sbizarreadventurejolynecujohmanganetflixshc58dnenmangastoneoceanwindowsgames
Fortnite Fans Say New Skin Is A JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Rip-Off
I'm seeing double. Must be the work of an enemy Stand. (Image: Epic Games / David Production / Shueisha / Netflix / Kotaku)

Recently, Fortnite has become a wacky and eclectic ensemble of the best anime characters of all time with its Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia crossovers. However, some fans are calling out the battle royale’s latest original skin for not being so original at all, but rather what they see as an egregious JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure knockoff.

Yesterday, the official Fortnite Twitter account made a post about its newest character skin, Hana. Hana sports a fashionably short chartreuse hairstyle while wearing a blue suit with an exposed midriff and matching chartreuse patterns. Hana’s also got a ghoul-like “inner demon” outfit named Keleritas. If you’ve watched the Netflix anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you wouldn’t be remiss in thinking I just wrote a word-for-word description of its titular character Jolyne Cujoh and her ghost-like Stand, Stone Free.

Read More: Netflix’s Binge-Model Release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ruined The Anime’s Hype

For those without JJBA brain rot, Jolyne Cujoh is the main character of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s sixth part, Stone Ocean. Jolyne utilises a magical ghost-like being called a stand to assist her in battles. Stone Ocean recently finished streaming on Netflix last month, though the show was poorly promoted online by the streaming service.

While some fans were more charitable than others when calling out Fortnite’s new character on Twitter for her uncanny resemblance to Jolyne, editing the character into the “Is That A MF JoJo’s Reference” meme and making requests for a future Fortnite x JJBA crossover, others saw it as a blatant rip-off.

“You gotta love that legally distinct energy,” Reddit user Vera_Verse wrote on the r/TwoBestFriends subreddit.

“Great Value Jolyne,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Johnson’s Peculiar Journey,” wrote another.

Kotaku reached out to Epic Games but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.

Read More: Netflix Removed A Fan-Favourite JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Scene To Avoid Disney’s Lawyers

JJBA is no stranger to battle royale games or wacky crossovers. Prior to the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Bandai Namco released a third-person battle royale action game called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor in Japan back in December 2019. More recently, JJBA announced a collaboration with the fashion company Bradelis New York for a Jolyne Cujoh-themed lingerie line.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.