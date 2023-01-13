Fortnite Fans Say New Skin Is A JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Rip-Off

Recently, Fortnite has become a wacky and eclectic ensemble of the best anime characters of all time with its Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia crossovers. However, some fans are calling out the battle royale’s latest original skin for not being so original at all, but rather what they see as an egregious JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure knockoff.

Boarding is the thrill. Outrunning the inner demon she harbors is the skill.



Hana is available in the Item Shop now, alongside her demon Outfit Keleritas! pic.twitter.com/mGl1B3w4Xz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 13, 2023

Yesterday, the official Fortnite Twitter account made a post about its newest character skin, Hana. Hana sports a fashionably short chartreuse hairstyle while wearing a blue suit with an exposed midriff and matching chartreuse patterns. Hana’s also got a ghoul-like “inner demon” outfit named Keleritas. If you’ve watched the Netflix anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you wouldn’t be remiss in thinking I just wrote a word-for-word description of its titular character Jolyne Cujoh and her ghost-like Stand, Stone Free.

For those without JJBA brain rot, Jolyne Cujoh is the main character of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s sixth part, Stone Ocean. Jolyne utilises a magical ghost-like being called a stand to assist her in battles. Stone Ocean recently finished streaming on Netflix last month, though the show was poorly promoted online by the streaming service.

While some fans were more charitable than others when calling out Fortnite’s new character on Twitter for her uncanny resemblance to Jolyne, editing the character into the “Is That A MF JoJo’s Reference” meme and making requests for a future Fortnite x JJBA crossover, others saw it as a blatant rip-off.

“You gotta love that legally distinct energy,” Reddit user Vera_Verse wrote on the r/TwoBestFriends subreddit.

“Great Value Jolyne,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Johnson’s Peculiar Journey,” wrote another.

im crying i have the same braincell as fortnite i drew jolyne with the same pose https://t.co/tPok3MoEJ3 pic.twitter.com/EskqSdu0sy — illa✿ (@bruabbaism) January 13, 2023

Kotaku reached out to Epic Games but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.

JJBA is no stranger to battle royale games or wacky crossovers. Prior to the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Bandai Namco released a third-person battle royale action game called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor in Japan back in December 2019. More recently, JJBA announced a collaboration with the fashion company Bradelis New York for a Jolyne Cujoh-themed lingerie line.