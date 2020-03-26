Don't Neglect Turnips In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Simply Perfect

EB Games Suspends Trades, Repair Services And Cash Payments

If The Witcher Was An Anime

Last year, artist Carolina Silva imagined what Game of Thrones would look like if someone went and made an anime series out of it. This year, she returns with the same deal, only for Netflix’s take on The Witcher.

We’ve seen some stuff like this before, like Lap Pun Cheung’s amazing piece from a few years back, and will no doubt see some more soon when Netflix’s actual anime series kicks off.

For now, though, this is yet another detailed vision of what Geralt looks like in a bathtub.

You can see more of Carolina’s stuff at her ArtStation and Instagram pages.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

dd dungeons-dragons tabletop

How To Choose Your D&D Character Class

"What Dungeons and Dragons class should I play?" is the kind of question you could answer with a cursory quiz, but that would be a mistake. You owe it to yourself - and to your D&D dungeon master - to think holistically about character class, maybe the most important choice you'll make in a D&D game.
affiliate amazon au books fantasy kindle scifi

12 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books You Should Get For A Kindle

Sure, you can read a world of books on Android or iPhone. But not everyone wants to risk accidentally dropping all their 2-factor authentication prompts into a tub of water, and sometimes it's just nice to pick up something that won't get bombarded with notifications for email and social media. Kindles are great for that. So if you're picking one up - or gifting one to a friend or family member - you'll need something to read. Here's 12 sci-fi and fantasy books to start with.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles