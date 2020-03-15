'Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to create some ‘shops featuring toilet paper since it seems lately that’s the most purchased item on the planet. Due to the growing pandemic, many are stocking up on food, medicine, water and LOTS of toilet paper.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who knows the real treasure people want right now. (Toilet paper.)

Since last weekend my GF and I have braved the stores and discovered that, even here in Kansas, there is no toilet paper to be found. I did buy two big bags of Pizza Rolls and we still have some toilet paper, so we’ll be good. I hope all you artists are staying safe out there. Even the bad ones, you know who you are. I don’t want any of you to get sick or end up getting someone else sick! Wash your hands, stay indoors and play some games.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

TheCaptainVideo wins the award for “Largest Toilet Paper Ball.”

Villings picks up the award for “Best Celebrity Bunker.”

Mrichston grabs the award for “Deadliest Toilet Paper Roll.”

Tebow Kneeled First snags the award for “Weirdest Dungeon Reward.”

Kanell wins the award for “Creepiest Way To Get More TP.”

Richardrae1 receives the award for “Best Local Shop.”

Corky McButterpants gets the award for “Easiest Toilet Paper Roll To Collect.”

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Most Valuable Heist In GTA V.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing. And you who else gets nothing...

Bob The Rock. You win no awards or toilet paper.