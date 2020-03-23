How To Start Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adventure

This Week In Games: Half-Life Returns

How To Use QR Codes In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Bleach Anime Is Coming Back Next Year

Image: Shonen Jump

In 2016, the Bleach manga ended after a 15-year-run. The original anime series had wrapped up a few years earlier in 2012, meaning that the animated series never concluded. But that will change because now it’s been announced that the Bleach anime is coming back.

The manga’s closing arc “Thousand-Year Blood War” will be adapted into an anime series starting in 2021. This is very good news for Bleach fans, giving them the animated closure they’ve long wanted. 

In the meantime, Kubo diehards can keep busy with an OVA and a serialization for the one-shot comedy manga called Burn the Witch he created in 2018

Below is the OVA teaser:

The Burn the Witch anime will air this fall with Studio Colorido handling animation duties. Before that, starting this summer, the Burn the Witch manga will be expanded for short-term serialization, according to the unofficial Weekly Shonen Jump Twitter.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals fanatical

Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
feature gamestop

GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

GameStop will close all of its stores to customers tomorrow, switching to a “delivery at the door” service for locations that remain open, company CEO George Sherman said in a letter to employees today that was obtained by Kotaku.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles