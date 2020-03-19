The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

If You're Going To Buy A PC, Do It Now

The Easiest Board Games To Pick Up And Play

There's An Official MapleStory Gaming Chair And It's Precious

Graphic: DXRacer/MapleStory

Everybody deserves a fancy gaming chair. That includes players of a 17-year-old side-scrolling 2D Korean MMO. Nexon America has partnered with gaming chair maker DXRacer to create this adorable $US380 ($634) pink, purple, and white seating surface based on MapleStory’s Pink Bean.

Think all gaming chairs look like they rolled off the same assembly line? The MapleStory chair has a face. Most other gaming chairs do not have faces. I checked.

Photo: DXRacer

Does it matter that it has a face when it will be obscured by the sitter’s body? I had not thought of that. Let’s look at the back.

Photo: DXRacer

It’s still pretty fancy. It’s got the logo, perfect for letting people know you play MapleStory or are Canadian. Plus the white on the back will remain pristine long after the front is covered with questionable stains.

The DXRacer MapleStory collaboration chair is a limited edition affair, now available for preorder for $US380 ($634). That may seem like a lot of money, but MapleStory is free-to-play so players should have extra cash lying around.

More Gaming Chairs

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles