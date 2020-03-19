There's An Official MapleStory Gaming Chair And It's Precious

Everybody deserves a fancy gaming chair. That includes players of a 17-year-old side-scrolling 2D Korean MMO. Nexon America has partnered with gaming chair maker DXRacer to create this adorable $US380 ($634) pink, purple, and white seating surface based on MapleStory’s Pink Bean.

Think all gaming chairs look like they rolled off the same assembly line? The MapleStory chair has a face. Most other gaming chairs do not have faces. I checked.

Photo: DXRacer

Does it matter that it has a face when it will be obscured by the sitter’s body? I had not thought of that. Let’s look at the back.

Photo: DXRacer

It’s still pretty fancy. It’s got the logo, perfect for letting people know you play MapleStory or are Canadian. Plus the white on the back will remain pristine long after the front is covered with questionable stains.

The DXRacer MapleStory collaboration chair is a limited edition affair, now available for preorder for $US380 ($634). That may seem like a lot of money, but MapleStory is free-to-play so players should have extra cash lying around.

