You Have Opted-In To Receive Our Marketing

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person.
This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.
