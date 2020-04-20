10 Manga Series To Start Reading On The Shonen Jump App, One Of The Best Deals In Digital Comics

Valve Intros, Ranked

How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Deadpool And The X-Force Mutants Have Invaded Fortnite

The X-Force getting ready to mess some goons up. (Image: Epic Games)

After making their bawdy, bloody introduction in Fox’s Deadpool 2, a handful of classic members of Marvel’s X-Force are dropping into Fortnite of all places and they’re all packing some serious heat.

Deadpool, Domino, Cable, and Psylocke will all become available as playable characters as part of an X-Force-themed bundle meant to build out on the game’s spy-centric ongoing second season. It’s not the first time Marvel and one of the biggest video games on the planet have joined forces—after all, there was the absurdity that was Avengers: Endgame not just getting a themed event in Fortnite, but actually showing up in the movie as well.

And, of course, because this is Fortnite we’re talking about, there’s plenty more to buy if you actually want to deck each of these characters out with their full range of weapons and other accessories that give them their full range of signature attacks

Fortnite isn’t likely to give you a particularly deep (or especially X-Men-forward) story experience compared to something like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. But for any diehard Fortnite players who find themselves stuck inside and jonesing for some Marvel-esque mayhem, this might be just the thing to kick off the weekend right.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

final-fantasy final-fantasy-xii

In Defence Of Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII is ten years old today, which means that 2019 is officially running out of ways to remind us of our mortality. It was a controversial entry in the Final Fantasy series, shifting the series’ usual approach to combat and ditching old traditions to tell a techno-thriller story starring deeply flawed heroes. To this day, fans react dramatically at its very mention. Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
cyberpunk-2077 graffiti limited-edition microsoft no-future special-edition xbox-one-x

This Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Is Too Much

Happy Friday: this special edition Xbox One X comes with glow-in-the-dark graffiti that says “No Future.” It’s probably right.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles