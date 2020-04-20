Deadpool And The X-Force Mutants Have Invaded Fortnite

The X-Force getting ready to mess some goons up. (Image: Epic Games)

After making their bawdy, bloody introduction in Fox’s Deadpool 2, a handful of classic members of Marvel’s X-Force are dropping into Fortnite of all places and they’re all packing some serious heat.

Deadpool, Domino, Cable, and Psylocke will all become available as playable characters as part of an X-Force-themed bundle meant to build out on the game’s spy-centric ongoing second season. It’s not the first time Marvel and one of the biggest video games on the planet have joined forces—after all, there was the absurdity that was Avengers: Endgame not just getting a themed event in Fortnite, but actually showing up in the movie as well.

And, of course, because this is Fortnite we’re talking about, there’s plenty more to buy if you actually want to deck each of these characters out with their full range of weapons and other accessories that give them their full range of signature attacks

Powered by a shrouded past, a twisted future, and a whole lot of luck. We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done ???? Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now! pic.twitter.com/H4ClXlkYY8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2020

Fortnite isn’t likely to give you a particularly deep (or especially X-Men-forward) story experience compared to something like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. But for any diehard Fortnite players who find themselves stuck inside and jonesing for some Marvel-esque mayhem, this might be just the thing to kick off the weekend right.