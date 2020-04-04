Woman Who Played 4,000 Hours Of Animal Crossing: New Leaf Finally Starts Playing New Horizons

Mixer Gifts All Partnered Streamers $100 To Help During Covid-19 Pandemic

PSA: Don't Watch The Latest Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer

Mixer Gifts All Partnered Streamers $100 To Help During Covid-19 Pandemic

Image: Associated Press

Even for streamers who can comfortably do their jobs from inside their homes, seemingly indefinitely, it’s impossible to ignore covid-19. Before it’s all said and done, everybody will be impacted. To help streamers make ends meet, Microsoft-owned Mixer has given all its partners $US100 ($165).

Any Mixer streamer can apply to be a partner, and if they clear various viewership and professionalism hurdles, they gain access to new monetisation options, emotes, early access to new features, and other perks. Now Mixer has gifted all of its partners $US100 ($165) to help them through these nauseatingly uncertain times.

Streamers have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude.

“Any gesture is helpful and so kind,” said one of Mixer’s biggest streamers, Cory “King Gothalion” Michael, who moved over from Twitch last year. “Who knows what Mixer partner $US100 ($165) could be make or break for?”

“THANK YOU Mixer for taking care of your partners & giving us extra during this hard time,” said another partner, Leckakay.

Many, many others echoed those sentiments. Some, like shoutcaster Exellion and Fortnite and cosplay streamer Lindsywood have said they plan to donate their money to smaller, non-partnered Mixer streamers.

It makes sense that Mixer would do this. In addition to streaming, some smaller Mixer partners still work regular jobs and are trying to hang onto them as unemployment soars. In addition, streamers make a big chunk of their money off subscriptions and donations from fans. As times get tougher and people start to tighten their belts, it’s unlikely that regular payments to streamers will keep flowing.

While very few people would flat-out refuse a free $US100 ($165) bill, some people on Twitter have criticised Mixer—which, again, is owned by goddamn Microsoft—for the relatively paltry sum. Admittedly, it’s being paid out to thousands of partners, but even then, it doesn’t add up to all that much for a company that has deeper pockets than almost any other. During a period in which many companies are furiously cutting costs and laying off workers, it’s something.

This has also caused Twitch partners to wonder if the streaming kingpin will similarly see fit to toss a chunk of change their way. Twitch is owned by Amazon, so it could likely afford to do so, even though its roster of 41,812 partners is more vast than that of Mixer, a significantly smaller platform. Kotaku reached out to Twitch to ask if it has any plans to provide assistance to streamers during the pandemic, but as of this publishing, it had yet to reply.

In the meantime, streamers are suggesting initiatives Twitch could undertake to help keep them afloat.

“Maybe Twitch could help creators by giving them a better split on [subscriptions]? Or remove excess purchase fees on bits? Just a thought. Personally don’t need it, but certainly some do,” said StarCraft II streamer and pro Gosu_PvP on Twitter.

“It’d be great if they incentivized some kind of sale on subs, bits, or whatever to help out,” said Twitch partner TheGeekChick. “I wanna believe they have something in the works, but with Amazon pulling the strings, it’s tough.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The 2010s

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while it's important to celebrate the fanatastic achievements of games over the last decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles