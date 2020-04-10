Resident Evil Glitch Spawns Too Much Mr. X

Today on Highlight Reel we have Mount & Blade clips, Jedi goofs, Red Dead physics, Valorant aces and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
iRacing - Redshift08
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - SkeleMann
Cuisine Royale - directorpete
Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Prismize
GTA Online - clayy.mp4
Doom (2016) - kinggamerthehell
Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - PalletTownGraduate
Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - IllegalMarzipan
Dark Souls 3 - RedKingdom
Valorant - esc_spook
Red Dead Redemption 2 - SovietSmith
Red Dead Online - Ty Bolden
Resident Evil: Resistance - Stuck in a cage - Apple哥
Resident Evil: Resistance - Michael Morton
Tomb Raider (2013) - MaTheUs_SC
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Seb Roughley
Modern Warfare II Remastered - CoinmanVE298
Rainbows Six Siege - Pocket Chalk
Rainbow Six Siege - 420mu
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - Andrew Campbell
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - squishy Sponge
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - Pro Toblerone
COD: Modern Warfare - ATL-Carlito
COD: Warzone - Roobin Krumpa
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
