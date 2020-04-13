Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

The Wild World Of Animal Crossing Conspiracy Theories

SNL Sketch Features A Terrible Call Of Duty Twitch Streamer

Saturday Night Live returned after a hiatus away for a special and strange episode created at home by its cast and crew who are all practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the filmed-at-home-sketches featured a streamer trying his best at Call of Duty and failing.

The sketch starred Mikey Day, who seems to be your average streamer bro. He decides to play some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone for the first time. However, in the gameplay shown in the sketch, it’s clear he’s just playing a standard deathmatch in Modern Warfare. Warzone is the large scale battle royale mode added earlier this year. Maybe that was part of the joke?

This sketch is basically just one joke, repeated over and over. This guy sucks at games. Eventually, after getting killed too much in Call of Duty, he gives up and claims the game “crashed.” Then he turns on Super Mario Bros and what do you know, he ain’t any better at that game either.

SNL last night was surreal. Tom Hank was on hand to be the virtual host and the cast did a decent job creating a show out of sketches and videos all set in apartments and homes. Nothing memorable or super funny, but it was still impressive they even tried to pull this off.

The Twitch streamer sketch wasn’t great, but to be fair to SNL, the show has done much better gaming-related sketches in the past.

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    You know SNL clips still don’t work in Australia right?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature final-fantasy final-fantasy-vii-remake square-enix

Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is out—and given that many of you have been playing it for days thanks to coronavirus-triggered early releases—it’s time we talk about how it ends.
difficulty easy-mode ff ffvii final-fantasy final-fantasy-vii-remake square-enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake's Easy Mode Is Way Too Easy

Combat in Final Fantasy VII Remake, especially when facing powerful boss battles, involves juggling normal and special attacks, destructive and healing magics, and strategically exploiting enemy weaknesses. Unless you’re playing in easy mode. Then it’s just button-mashing bullshit.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles